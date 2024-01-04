Fantastic Four: National time-trial success a habit for Camperdown export

CAMPERDOWN export Grace Brown secured a third successive AusCycling national time trial win but the job is far from done, knowing she has one more chance to conquer Buninyong's road race before it moves venues next year.
After three second-place finishes in the road race, she hopes this will be her year, but without a team around her, she knows she'll have to be smart with her ride on Sunday, January 7.
Despite another green and gold jersey secured in Thursday's time trial, she said she never took any achievement for granted.
Brown has won the national time trial on four occasions - 2019, 2022, 2023 and now '24.
"This year I've probably felt the most nervous and I wasn't feeling super confident this morning," she said.
"It's nice to be able to get it done, every time you win the jersey it's special in its own right."
Brown, who finished in a time of 40 minutes and 51 seconds, held off a concerted challenge from Brodie Chapman who finished 6.89 seconds behind.
The Australian Olympian admitted she had a bit of a "love, hate" relationship with the course, saying she would be sad to see it go from next year.
"Since I've been cycling the event has been here, it's been nice to have it in my home state every year, it's been a great place to come every summer," she said.
She said to win on Sunday would be a dream come true.
"I've been so close so many times, it's been a thorn in my side," she said.
"The road race particularly when you're out on your own there's a lot to take it.
"I'll give it a crack, but it would be nice to win it."
