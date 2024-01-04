Aboriginal perspective needed on Australia Day, traditional owner says

Aboriginal people should be part of the conversation on Australia Day events, a Gunditjmara Traditional Owner says.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
It comes as Wannon MP and opposition spokesman for Immigration and Citizenship Dan Tehan called on all municipal councils across the nation to induct new citizens on January 26.
More than 80 councils chose not to hold citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day out of respect for Indigenous people.
There have been discussions surrounding changing Australia Day to another date because it was a Day of Mourning for the nation's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Heywood's Chris Saunders said Aboriginal people had marked the day long before it became a national holiday.
"Regardless of how important Dan Tehan says January 26 is, it's only been our national day since 1994," Mr Saunders said.
"January 26 for Aboriginal people has been declared a Day of Mourning since 1938, so show some respect and acknowledge that."
It is also referred to as Invasion Day, an alternative name used for Australia Day to mark the landing of the First Fleet in the country in 1788. Mr Saunders organises smoking ceremonies near Portland to mark the day.
In December 2022, federal Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs minister Andrew Giles said councils across Australia could hold citizenship ceremonies on or around the national day.
Councils were previously required to hold the ceremony on Australia Day but the change to the federal government code meant they could be held between January 23 and 29.
Mr Saunders said while Mr Tehan had identified something was being taken away from new citizens, it introduced them to half the conversation.
"Given that these people have come from outside of Australia they'll probably have a better understanding of how ridiculous this conversation around January 26 is and why we don't respect the voice and opinion of First Nations people," he said.
It comes after Glenelg Shire Council confirmed in August it would no longer host citizenship ceremonies, awards and civic events on January 26 from 2024 after conducting a month-long consultation process which returned nearly 500 responses.
This was followed by the council approving funding for January 26 events in Merino, Digby, Nelson and Heywood in 2024 despite not hosting its own ceremonies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.