The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Aboriginal perspective needed on Australia Day, traditional owner says

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
January 5 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aboriginal people should be part of the conversation on Australia Day events, Heywood's Chris Saunders says. Picture by Sean McKenna
Aboriginal people should be part of the conversation on Australia Day events, Heywood's Chris Saunders says. Picture by Sean McKenna

Aboriginal people should be part of the conversation on Australia Day events, a Gunditjmara Traditional Owner says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.