Call to have pride in Australia Day, hold citizenship ceremonies

All Australians should have pride in the national day and new citizens should be given the opportunity to be welcomed on Australia Day, an MP says.
Federal Member for Wannon and opposition spokesman for Immigration and Citizenship Dan Tehan has called on all municipal councils across the nation to induct new citizens on Australia Day.
"We are basically saying Australian councils should hold citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day," he said on Sunday, December 31.
Currently more than 80 councils do not hold citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day.
"Our view is that future citizens should be given the choice," Mr Tehan said.
"If we don't hold citizenship ceremonies on our national day what is it saying about Australia Day?
"Citizenship is the most important thing anyone can hold in our country.
"One of the great things about Australia Day is seeing the smiles on the faces of new citizens."
Mr Tehan also called for all Australian history to be acknowledged on Australia Day.
"Holding ceremonies doesn't mean we can't acknowledge our history, all our history, what makes us great, the contribution of Indigenous Australians and people from other cultures as well.
"We should acknowledge all the good, the bad and the indifferent.
"We should have pride in our national day and that particularly includes citizenship ceremonies."
Mr Tehan claimed the Albanese Government was undermining Australia Day and that was paying dividends with more than 80 councils refusing to conduct citizenship ceremonies on the national day.
He said the Prime Minister claimed he had no plans to change Australia Day but Mr Albanese should be judged on his words, not his actions.
"The Albanese Government changed the rules to allow locals councils to cancel their citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day, and councils have now taken up that offer, according to new data," Mr Tehan said.
"The Coalition believes that new citizens should have the opportunity to become Australians on our national day.
"Labor is undermining the significance of Australia Day and is laying the groundwork to abolish January 26 as Australia Day.
"If the Prime Minister wants to change Australia Day he should be upfront with the Australian people instead of working in the shadows to change the date."
Mr Tehan said Mr Albanese's hand-picked ambassador to the United Kingdom had already cancelled a long-running charity event held on Australia Day.
"The Labor Government is sending the message that January 26 is no more special than any other day of the year," he said.
"Australia Day is a proud day for the many thousands of people who will join our multicultural family and become Australian citizens, it should be respected."
