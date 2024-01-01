The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Plenty of triumphs and some tribulations in CEO's first six months

JG
By Jessica Greenan
January 1 2024 - 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corangamite Shire Council chief executive officer David Rae said he enjoyed his first six months in the top role, but the environment of local government was becoming more complex.
Corangamite Shire Council chief executive officer David Rae said he enjoyed his first six months in the top role, but the environment of local government was becoming more complex.

The opening of a new tourist trail a decade in the making marks the Corangamite Shire Council CEO's crowning achievement in his first six months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.