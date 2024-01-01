Plenty of triumphs and some tribulations in CEO's first six months

The opening of a new tourist trail a decade in the making marks the Corangamite Shire Council CEO's crowning achievement in his first six months.
Former director of corporate and community services and now chief executive officer David Rae told The Standard his return to the shire after a stint at Moyne Shire Council had been "productive".
"The first six months have been very rewarding, it's gone quick to say the least," he said.
"It's been lots of fun, I've primarily been focused on building relationships with staff and community stakeholders.
"Looking back from my start date, I'm really pleased where I'm at in this point in time.
"One of the challenges for me coming into the role - having been at Corangamite previously for 10 years - it was important for me to reset relationships and expectations.
"That was a challenge initially, but having overcome that, it's been a really fruitful and productive time."
He said other challenges included staff shortages and securing materials for the shire's large capital works program.
"(Staff levels) have been a challenge in a range of disciplines, we'll have a director position advertised in the New Year and a range of staff opportunities that have proven difficult to recruit for since I've been here," Mr Rae said.
"We're not the only organisation facing those challenges be it in the public or private sector, we acknowledge the demand for workforce is high and we've got to be patient and expect some positions may not get filled for some time.
"It's an ongoing cause of frustration particularly where there's high demand on the organisation say in planning for example, we have to manage those expectations on the customer side.
"Not to say we don't want to process an application, it's just the volume makes it hard without the resources.
"Another challenge has been supplies in terms of materials needed for road construction or other projects which we're undertaking.
"We have some longer lead times which we need to plan for. Local government is becoming a far more complex environment than it has been in the past.
"There's the challenge of the balancing act - making sure we're not putting up unnecessary obstacles for customers but we've got to make sure we're dotting our Is and crossing our Ts in terms of meeting our obligations but also making it easy for people to do business with us."
But he said a major win for him had been progress on some of the shire's major projects.
"There's lots going on across the organisation, lots of projects being delivered and now the Timboon-Port Campbell trail has effectively finished so people can use that now over the summer period which will not only be an asset for Corangamite but the region as well," Mr Rae said.
"The weather has been on our side, particularly around some of our road construction. Last year was a wet season which made it difficult for the team to complete a range of works which are reliant on drier conditions.
"We certainly have done a lot already around road rehabilitation and construction which has been great to see. We've got a record capital works program this financial year, certainly our organisation is focused on delivering those projects and I'm really appreciative of the work everyone's doing to get that done."
He said he would also be focused on delivering the council plan with 2024 marking the final year of the council term.
"I'll be working to make sure the remaining priorities set out in early 2021 are realised," Mr Rae said.
"I'll also be focused on the Port Campbell Town Revitalisation works, which will continue after Australia Day.
"Looking forward (overall) I also want to preserve the legacy of the past and ensure I leave the organisation in a better place."
