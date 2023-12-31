Fears a ban on native timber logging could bring industry 'to its knees'

A ban on native timber harvesting starting from today may bring the industry "to its knees", one south-west mayor fears.
The comment from Timber Towns Victoria president and Glenelg Shire mayor Karen Stephens came after the state government in May 2023 brought forward the harvesting ban planned by 2030 to January 1, 2024.
An economic impact report in 2021 estimated the move would result in about 1100 job losses and cause output to drop by $308 million.
"Unfortunately, the industry has long been misunderstood by the state government and the broader community," Cr Stephens said.
"The loss of active forest management practices will ultimately mean the loss of generational knowledge, loss of carbon capture in regrowth forest areas after harvesting, and the loss of the flow on benefits to communities and the environment".
She said Forestry Australia - the professional body of forest scientists, farm foresters and forestry professionals - had also raised concerns about what the move would mean for sustainable forest management.
She said active management practices were required to maintain resilient and healthy forests which could withstand the impacts of bushfires, invasive species and climate change.
"In contrast to the ban on native timber harvesting, there are a multitude of benefits from the sustainable management of our forests and as the peak local government body for Victoria on forest policy," Cr Stephens said.
"We wish to discuss these with the state government and work towards a positive solution for Victoria and our communities.
"We call on the government to advise Timber Towns Victoria and the community, what strategies (they) have in place for the future sustainable management of forest health, bushfire risks, conservation of biodiversity, and maximising carbon outcomes."
