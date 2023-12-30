Couple injured after swerving vehicle to avoid hitting wallaby

A South Australian couple have escaped a single-vehicle crash with minor injuries after swerving to avoid a wallaby at Yambuk on Saturday afternoon.
Port Fairy police Sergeant David Walkley said the incident happened on the Princes Highway near Crags Road about 5.35pm on December 30, 2023.
Sergeant Walkley said the couple, both 30, were travelling west when the driver swerved to avoid a wallaby.
"Their vehicle left the road and hit an embankment and flipped coming to rest on the driver's side," he said.
"The vehicle landed about 20 metres off the road on vegetation.
"All the airbags deployed in the vehicle and the occupants were able to climb out via the sunroof."
Sergeant Walkley said several motorists stopped to assist before calling the emergency services.
He said the driver, a man, and his passenger, a woman, were transported to Warrnambool Base Hospital with minor injuries.
Sergeant Walkley said it was a timely reminder for motorists to take care on the roads.
"Things can happen very, very quickly, especially when you're travelling in a 100 kilometres per hour speed zone," he said.
"It's just lucky no one was seriously hurt."
It comes a fortnight after two crashes happened within minutes of each other on the same stretch of a south-west highway as livestock roamed the road.
The Standard reported in February 2023, several people were taken to hospital after two vehicles crashed on a highway in Mortlake while attempting to avoid koalas.
In May, police warned drivers not to swerve for wildlife after a fatal collision on the Princes Highway at Pomborneit. The motorist was believed to have swerved to avoid hitting a koala.
