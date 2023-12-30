The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Couple injured after swerving vehicle to avoid hitting wallaby

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated December 30 2023 - 9:32pm, first published 7:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The vehicle involved in a crash at Yambuk on December 30, 2023.
The vehicle involved in a crash at Yambuk on December 30, 2023.

A South Australian couple have escaped a single-vehicle crash with minor injuries after swerving to avoid a wallaby at Yambuk on Saturday afternoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.