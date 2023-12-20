Former site of Bonlac dairy to be used as waste transfer station

The site of the former butter factory in Camperdown will soon become a waste transfer station.
It comes after Here Skip Waste Management had its plans approved for the old Bonlac site by Corangamite Shire councillors at a monthly meeting on Tuesday, December 19.
That allowed the applicant to use the site at 325 Manifold Street to collect and sort waste before taking it to Naroghid landfill.
Residents had until September 18 to make a submission on the proposal and four objections were received from nearby landowners.
Key issues raised in the objections were amenity and health impacts including odour, noise and vermin, the devaluation of the surrounding properties, visual impact and clutter, managing growth or change in intent of the business and proximity to the food manufacturing facility.
Deputy mayor Laurie Hickey said the permit would be subject to 20 conditions to address those concerns.
"Having been on-site recently, it's a very small part of that block," he said.
"It doesn't take up a lot of room, there's storage for skip bins and for portaloos, there's also a facility where recycled or re-purposed building materials can take place.
"This doesn't take into account household waste or garbage, there's conditions around noise suppression, dust suppression, hours of operation, access and a condition about regular waste being removed so I think with these 20 conditions I'm very confident the community can be re-assured."
Central ward councillor Geraldine Conheady agreed and said there were no big changes to land use.
"It doesn't significantly change the general use of the site," she said.
"The nature of the other activities that occur on the site are not dissimilar apart from the food production area."
The site would operate from 7.30am to 4pm on week days.
The materials processed would be predominately wood, concrete and brick and once sorted the load would be taken to landfill rather than be stored on-site.
The application states it would not deal with hazardous waste, dangerous goods or liquid waste.
