Long-time competitor outlasts rivals in feature race marred by track issues

Meg Saultry
Meg Saultry
Updated December 17 2023 - 1:42am, first published 1:17am
Albury's Grant Anderson waves the chequered flag after winning the 2023 edition of Max's Race at Premier Speedway. Picture by Sean McKenna
Experienced sprintcar driver Grant Anderson survived a war of attrition to take home his second Max's Race trophy on a track he described as "too fast for good racing".

