'Confident it will be right': Dirt track doctor gives speedway surface OK

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
December 15 2023 - 8:00pm
Allan Barlee is working closely with Premier Speedway on its track. Picture by Matt Hughes
One of Australia's top track curators is passing on his wisdom to Premier Speedway workers and believes replacing the track's polarising surface "won't be necessary".

