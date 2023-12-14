Man paid to travel hundreds of kilometres to pick up meth and sell in city

A Warrnambool man was paid to travel hundreds of kilometres to pick up methamphetamine and then facilitate sales in the south-west.
Michael Sparrow, 39, and his partner Kayla Smith-Brockway were paid by the drug ring principal to drive to Braybrook, west of Melbourne, to pick up the drugs in 2022.
Their involvement in the drug ring was uncovered after a seven-month-long police operation that involved recorded prison calls between the principal Demi Nash and her partner Leigh James.
Sparrow previously pleaded guilty to drug charges and on December 14, 2023, was jailed for 150 days.
He spent 161 days in pre-sentence detention which was counted as time served meaning he won't spend another day in jail.
Sparrow was placed on a 15-month community correction order which includes therapeutic conditions, including treatment for substance abuse, regular drug testing, a justice plan and supervision.
Magistrate John Bentley refused a Victoria Police application to seize the 2011 Holden Commodore station Sparrow drove to and from Braybrook.
He said the car wasn't used as a getaway vehicle or a drug shop and given the time spent in custody, taking Sparrow's car would be "excessive".
But he said if Sparrow offended again, he'd be straight back behind bars.
Sparrow's partner Smith-Brockway was placed on a similar 15-month order on December 1 which includes treatment programs and 150 hours of unpaid community work.
Ten days later James had his sentencing adjourned until August 2024 with Magistrate Franz Holzer giving him a chance to continue his positive progress on an existing correction order.
Nash, who is currently residing in residential rehabilitation, is expected to be sentenced on December 20.
The court previously heard bank accounts showed $94,193.50 of suspicious bank transactions between Nash, Sparrow and Smith-Brockway during the second-half of 2022.
The court heard surveillance showed Sparrow went to the Braybrook area a number of times throughout the investigation.
A number of people were also frequently observed attending Sparrow's Warrnambool home for a short period.
Bank transfers showed thousands of dollars were deposited into Sparrow's bank account on the days he attended the Braybrook area.
In October 2022 undercover police officers attended an area in Lava Street and met with Nash who sold them 1.2 grams of the drug ice, claiming she supplied the town and "they can't catch me".
The court heard she later organised further sales to the officers through Sparrow and Smith-Brockway.
Police raided three properties in Raglan Parade, Lachlan Street and Morriss Road, seizing $700 cash, knuckle dusters, a number of digital scales, nine mobile phones, 7.37 grams of ice, a black taser and the 2011 Holden Commodore station wagon.
