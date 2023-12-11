Man urged to reconsider relationship with leader of drug trafficking ring

A Warrnambool man who discussed a large-scale drug operation with his girlfriend in recorded prison calls has been urged to reconsider his relationship with the meth ring leader.
Leigh James was serving a jail sentence in 2022 when he used another prisoner's phone account to call his girlfriend Demi Nash and discuss the sale of drugs across the south-west.
Out on the street Nash and her associates were selling drugs to undercover police. When she told investigators she supplied the whole town and "they can't catch me" she was the subject of a seven-month-long police operation.
James, Nash, Michael Sparrow and Kayla Smith-Brockway have since pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court to drug offences.
The court previously heard Nash was bailed to attend residential drug rehabilitation centre Odyssey House but had been kicked out after she was caught with a phone.
She appeared in court remotely from a hotel on December 1 and magistrate Franz Holzer adjourned sentencing until December 11 so Nash could attend court in person.
But she appeared remotely again on that day.
Her lawyer Jack Kelly said she'd been re-admitted to Odyssey House and staff were unable to facilitate her transportation to Warrnambool for her court hearing.
The magistrate said he was "unhappy about her absence" as the drug trafficking charges she had pleaded guilty to were significant.
Nash has admitted to trafficking meth between August 19 and Dec 21 last year, three counts of handling stolen goods (a Holden Clubsport, KTM motorbike and a stolen number plate), a charge of committing an offence of bail, possessing ammunition, a taser, GHB and meth and failing to provide a mobile device PIN on police request.
She has also pleaded guilty to possessing the proceeds of crime - $25,136 in cash, $155,641.04 based on bank transactions, a 2014 Holden GTS valued at $95,000 and a 2010 Commodore valued at $20,000.
Her case was adjourned to December 20. She must appear in court on that day.
A lawyer for James said her client was charged on a complicity basis and the drug-related discussions spanned just one week while he was in custody.
She said the 34-year-old man had struggled with drug abuse since 2016 when he lost his job of 10 years, leading to the breakdown of a long-term relationship.
She said he used methamphetamine "quite solidly" between 2016 and 2022, except for when he was serving stints in jail.
The lawyer said the man spent nine months in custody on "very similar charges", was released on a therapeutic community correction order and had not used drugs since June 2022.
She said he was committed to personal priorities and not associating with drug users.
When asked about their relationship status the lawyer said James was "not saying that it's definitely over" with Nash.
Mr Holzer said it didn't appear to be a healthy relationship and was unlikely to have a "sound outcome".
"I wouldn't have thought it'd be a wise move to continue any kind of real relationship with Nash," he said.
He said James' criminal history was terrible and would "haunt him for the rest of his days".
But he said the man was now focusing on his rehabilitation and that was to his credit.
The magistrate said it was important James continued on his positive path after his existing correction order finished in May 2024.
He adjourned sentencing until August 2025.
Mr Holzer said if James relapsed and re-offended he would have no choice but to jail him.
"Make sure you stay out of strife... think carefully about your association and relationship with Ms Nash," he said.
"That will be very important for your future."
Nash's associate Smith-Brockway was sentenced on December 1 to a community correction order.
Sparrow will be sentenced on December 14.
