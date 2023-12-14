Good news on the way for motorists with diesel prices easing

The price of diesel has dropped slightly across the south-west, according to an industry expert.
It comes as a Warrnambool resident and former fuel industry worker told The Standard the price per litre for diesel was 20 cents cheaper in Hamilton, Portland and Mount Gambier than in the city in December 2023.
The resident said diesel was about $171.9 cents in Portland, $185.5 cents in Hamilton and $177.5 cents in Mount Gambier compared to between $203.9 cents and $208.9 cents in Warrnambool.
He said when he filled up in Dunkeld during a trip to the Grampians in November 2023, the price was $199.0 cents which had now dropped to $194.0 cents.
RACV head of corporate communications Eleanor Colonico said as of Tuesday, December 12, the average price of diesel in Warrnambool was 209.7 cents per litre.
"This compares to an average price per litre of 179.9 cents in Portland and 187.1 cents per litre in Hamilton," Ms Colonico said.
"The average price for diesel in metropolitan Melbourne was 197.5 cents per litre."
She said when compared to a month ago, in mid-October 2023, the average cost of diesel in Warrnambool had remained consistent, coming down slightly from 213.2 cents per litre.
"Portland and Hamilton's prices one month ago were 192.9 and 204.8 cents per litre respectively," Ms Colonico said.
She said the fuel prices were dependant on a range of factors which included the geographical area, availability, international benchmark prices, taxes, the value of the Australian dollar relative to the US dollar and the level of competition in different areas.
"Regional prices don't always change at the same time as Melbourne which is what can cause fluctuations or differences between locations because they are not in the same pricing cycle," Ms Colonico said.
APCO co-director Peter Anderson, who runs a service station in Warrnambool, said the barrel price for diesel was gradually coming down.
"I make a decision based on what my buying price is," Mr Anderson said.
"I have a margin I like to get out of the business, which is a fair margin and isn't over the top."
He said the price would not rise before the Christmas and public holidays and long weekends.
"My commitment to Warrnambool people is, I won't raise it unless I'm forced too," Mr Anderson said.
"I can't see any reason I'd be raising my prices before Christmas at this time; I only see reductions between now and Christmas."
