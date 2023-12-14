The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Good news on the way for motorists with diesel prices easing

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
December 14 2023 - 3:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The price of diesel has dropped slightly across the south-west, according to an industry expert. Picture file
The price of diesel has dropped slightly across the south-west, according to an industry expert. Picture file

The price of diesel has dropped slightly across the south-west, according to an industry expert.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.