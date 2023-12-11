Petrol prices out of hand in the city, former fuel industry worker says

Warrnambool motorists are being ripped off at petrol bowsers, a former fuel industry worker claims.
Ray Murphy, who worked in the industry for about 20 years, said he was "pretty disgusted" it was more expensive to fill his diesel vehicle in Warrnambool, than in other areas across the region.
"The petrol prices in Hamilton, Portland and Mount Gambier are up to 20 cents cheaper per litre than in Warrnambool," Mr Murphy said.
"I'm disappointed Warrnambool seems to be getting ripped off."
Mr Murphy said the price of diesel was about $171.9 cents in Portland, $185.5 cents in Hamilton and $177.5 cents in Mount Gambier compared to between $203.9 cents and $208.9 cents in Warrnambool.
"I would like to see Warrnambool comparable to Portland and Hamilton," he said.
Mr Murphy said when he filled up in Dunkeld during a trip to the Grampians in November 2023 the price was $199.0 cents which had now dropped to $194.0 cents.
He said when he worked in the fuel industry the price of petrol in Warrnambool was four or five cents above Melbourne prices, which had now stretched to between 20 and 30 cents more.
The increase in prices across Australia is due to a series of fluctuating overseas pressures, including the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Mr Murphy said while people may be blase or accepted the cost of petrol, it would be nice to see a price drop in Warrnambool.
"It's frustrating the government talks about looking into price gouging but the reality is they don't appear to do anything about it," he said.
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission deputy chair Mick Keogh said the petrol prices varied across the 190 regional locations the commission monitored. He urged motorists to shop around for better deals using fuel comparison apps and websites.
The ACCC said monitoring the regional sites provided the government department with fuel price information such as petrol price cycles in Australia's larger cities.
It also monitors the prices, costs and profits related to the supply of petroleum products in Australia.
The ACCC puts together petrol monitoring reports every three months.
With Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.