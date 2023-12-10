Gallery: Seahawks cruise to Country Basketball League victories

WARRNAMBOOL Seahawks were too strong for competition newcomer Hamilton Hurricanes and Colac Kookas in their round 10 Country Basketball League games on December 9 and 10.
Ollie Harris and Dominic Occhipinti led the scoring for the Tim Gainey-coached Seahawks with 13 points apiece as they cruised to a comfortable 78-48 win against the Hurricanes at the Arc on Saturday night.
They then hit the road on Sunday, beating the Kookas 85-64.
Occhipinti led all scorers with 19 points. Adam Lawson pitched in with 14.
Terang Tornadoes won an overtime thriller against Portland Coasters 83-80 to celebrate 100-gamer Jake Bartlett in style.
Bartlett finished with 19 points and dynamic guard Ryley Hutchins 20.
Nathan Hardingham (25) was the Coasters' leading scorer.
Warrnambool Mermaids dismantled Colac Kookas on Sunday, winning 99-60.
Ava Bishop drained a team-high 22 points while Lara Clarke and Matilda Sewell each scored 15.
