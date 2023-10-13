The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Basketball

Hamilton Hurricanes make CBL return with double-header home games

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
October 13 2023 - 1:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Brewer, Scott Miller (co-coach), Josh Miller, Dean Le Roy (co-coach) and Joel Le Roy are gearing up for Hamilton Hurricanes' CBL return this weekend. Picture supplied
Sam Brewer, Scott Miller (co-coach), Josh Miller, Dean Le Roy (co-coach) and Joel Le Roy are gearing up for Hamilton Hurricanes' CBL return this weekend. Picture supplied

Hamilton Hurricanes are eager to expose their youthful line-up to a higher level of competition ahead of their return to the Country Basketball League's south-west conference on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.