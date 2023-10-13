Hamilton Hurricanes are eager to expose their youthful line-up to a higher level of competition ahead of their return to the Country Basketball League's south-west conference on Saturday.
Hurricanes' co-coach Scott Miller said basketball was "the talk of the town at the minute", with the team's CBL return coming a week after the association hosted more than 90 teams at its annual junior tournament.
"We've been out (of CBL) for three-or-four years.... it's just exciting for everyone just to get back into it," Miller told The Standard. "We should have a fairly decent crowd up there on both days.
"Hopefully they're up there and nice and loud for us."
Miller, who has been involved with the association for about four decades, will lead the group alongside fellow co-coach Dean Le Roy.
He said it was an exciting prospect to get the team up-and-running again.
"Once they finish under 18s, we have nothing in Hamilton," he said. "It's just exciting we've got CBL now that these kids, there is probably three or four of them, that just finished under 18s that are all trying out and training looking to get a game.
"It gives them something to look forward to and that next level, so they don't have to travel (to play)."
The Hurricanes have around 16 players on their roster, with former Hamilton talent James Cleaver, who lives out of town, committed to play half the season.
Joel Le Roy, Sam Brewer and captain Erik Valka, who originally hails from Melton, will add experience to a young group.
Miller said player growth and development was the squad's main objective this summer.
"We've got no high expectations this year, we're going in as a young team," he said. "We're running an offence that Erik's got on board with the boys.
"We're not overly strong or tall so we'll have to rely on our shooters and play with a bit of speed.
"We're just looking to grow, get some experience into the younger ones and hopefully we can keep our team going for the next few years."
The Hurricanes open their season with a home double-header fixture against Warrnambool Seahawks (Saturday night) and Portland Coasters (Sunday).
The two visiting teams will undoubtedly foster a sense of rivalry within Hamilton Indoor Leisure and Aquatic Centre.
"We do look at those two as our close neighbours as that bit of a rivalry," Miller said.
Hamilton tip off against Warrnambool from 6pm Saturday, with Portland hosting Ararat at the same time.
On Sunday, Hamilton and Portland face off at HILAC from 1pm, while Terang Tornadoes open their season away against Horsham.
