The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Victorian SES units receive critically overdue operational funding

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated December 8 2023 - 7:00am, first published 6:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria's 150 volunteer State Emergency Service units have received their annual subsidy after four months without funding.
Victoria's 150 volunteer State Emergency Service units have received their annual subsidy after four months without funding.

Victoria's 150 volunteer State Emergency Service units have received their annual operational subsidy after four months without funding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.