The Standardsport
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/Sport/HFNL

Footy, netball clubs vie for bragging rights at gift meeting

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated November 30 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 2:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Warrnambool Eagles' Matilda Sewell, Warrnambool's Steven Lampton, Port Fairy's Oscar Pollock and Warrnambool's Layla Nicolson. Pictures by Sean McKenna, Anthony Brady, Justine McCullagh-Beasy
North Warrnambool Eagles' Matilda Sewell, Warrnambool's Steven Lampton, Port Fairy's Oscar Pollock and Warrnambool's Layla Nicolson. Pictures by Sean McKenna, Anthony Brady, Justine McCullagh-Beasy

It may be a fun off-season race but three Hampden league football and netball clubs won't be in it to lose.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.