The Standardsport
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Sport/HFNL

Sea-change paying off for talented teenage footballer as pre-season kicks off

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated November 16 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Second-year Port Fairy footballer Jett Hopper at Gardens Oval on the first night of pre-season training. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Second-year Port Fairy footballer Jett Hopper at Gardens Oval on the first night of pre-season training. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

JETT Hopper only turns 19 on Sunday but already has three seasons of senior football under his belt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.