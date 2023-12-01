The Standard
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Teens ready to 'show what they've got' at gift double-header

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated December 1 2023 - 11:16am, first published 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DPS stable runners Hannah McMeel, Aubery Watson and Grace Carter ahead of the Warrnambool and Terang Gifts. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
DPS stable runners Hannah McMeel, Aubery Watson and Grace Carter ahead of the Warrnambool and Terang Gifts. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

Grassmere's Aubery Watson is ready to fly the family name at this weekend's Warrnambool and Terang gifts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.