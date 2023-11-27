The Standard
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Football List

'There is that carrot': Footballers driven in quest for third straight flag

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
November 27 2023 - 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nirranda captain Reagan Nutting and coach Nick Couch lift the 2023 WDFNL premiership cup aloft. Picture by Sean McKenna
Nirranda captain Reagan Nutting and coach Nick Couch lift the 2023 WDFNL premiership cup aloft. Picture by Sean McKenna

LIST retention is expected to help a Warrnambool and District league powerhouse vie for a third consecutive premiership in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.