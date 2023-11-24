The Standard
'Huge expansion': hospital grows medical workforce by 200, adds services

Updated November 24 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 1:40pm
South West Healthcare CEO Craig Fraser said he was pleased to have recruited 375 new staff at a time when finding new employees was difficult nationwide.

South West Healthcare has grown its medical workforce by 200 people in the past year, hiring 70 new doctors as it greatly expands its services.

