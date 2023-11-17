The Standard
Friday, 17 November 2023
South West Healthcare takes out top Victorian health service award

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
November 17 2023 - 1:31pm
South West Healthcare CEO Craig Fraser said the award was "a great effort by our staff".
South West Healthcare has taken home a prestigious statewide award, winning best medium-sized health service at the 2023 Victorian Public Healthcare Awards.

