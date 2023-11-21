The Standard
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

City multinational to shut, as another big retailer prepares to open

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated November 21 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Lincraft store will close in the coming weeks. Picture by Sean McKenna
Warrnambool's Lincraft store will close in the coming weeks. Picture by Sean McKenna

Warrnambool sewing and haberdashery retailer Lincraft will close its doors in the city in the coming weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help