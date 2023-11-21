City multinational to shut, as another big retailer prepares to open

Warrnambool sewing and haberdashery retailer Lincraft will close its doors in the city in the coming weeks.
An online post on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 said the Raglan Parade store would shut. It is not clear if it will re-open in the future.
"Unfortunately Lincraft Warrnambool is closing down," the post said. "While we hope to find a new location we still need to clear stock so it's easier to move."
The post included details of store discounts including 50 per cent off Christmas stock and 30 per cent off storewide, excluding electrical items, from November 21, 2023.
Lincraft is situated in the Home Central shopping precinct, in the city's east, which also includes Bunnings, Rebel, Forty Winks, That Furniture Store and Petstock.
The Home Central shopping precinct is managed by MPG Property, a Melbourne-based commercial property team with 187 individual tenancies across homemaker centres, shopping centres, large format retail and government facilities throughout Australia.
Lincraft's closure comes as Williams Shoes prepares to open a store at nearby Gateway Plaza.
The Williams Shoes store will open in December 2023 in time for the busy Christmas and peak summer tourist trade.
Gateway Plaza posted on social media on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 stating the incoming retailer needed sales assistants to join its "brand new Warrnambool store".
Williams Shoes has previously operated in Warrnambool, including an earlier stint at Gateway Plaza in the early 2000s.
On its website careers page, the Munro Footwear Group said it was "thrilled to announce" it would open a new Williams store in Warrnambool in December 2023 and was looking for "dynamic individuals" to join its team.
Munro Footwear Group owns and operates Australian shoe brands including Midas, Mountfords, Williams and Mathers.
It's been a busy year for Gateway Plaza which welcomed Boss Burger in January and men's clothing store Connor and candle retailer Dusk, which both opened in March.
Sanity and women's fashion retailers Katies, Rockmans and BeMe also closed their doors at the shopping centre earlier this year.
MPG Property and Lincraft have been contacted for comment.
