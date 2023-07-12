A LONG-TIME Warrnambool shop will shut its doors with women's fashion store Katies set to close.
The Standard understands the Gateway Plaza store will shut after it moved from Liebig Street to the Raglan parade location in 2019.
The closure comes as work continues at the new JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks on Raglan Parade.
An opening date for JB Hi-Fi is yet to be confirmed by the owners.
A sign has gone up at the site, which has been a flurry of activity in recent days, with traffic slowed to 40km/h due to the ongoing work.
The Standard understands at least one person who has been employed at the store has been advised there start date will be in August.
In March The Standard reported Officeworks would employ about 40 staff.
At the time Officeworks confirmed the outlet would have the same product offerings as its metropolitan stores.
"We are excited to be opening a store in Warrnambool later this year and to create around 40 new jobs in the local community," a spokesman said.
It came after Gateway Plaza's recent additions of Boss Burger in January and men's clothing store Connor which opened in early March. Sanity closed its doors at Gateway Plaza in March while candle store Dusk opened in the same month.
The closure of Katies comes after the parent company of the store, Mosaic Brands, said it would close 250 stores in 2021.
Mosaic Brands owns Rockmans, Katies, Autograph, W-Lane, Crossroads, Beme, Millers and Noni B. At the time managing director Scott Evans said the company had already closed 73 stores but more would go.
"The nature of bricks and mortar retail has changed forever and consistent with our update in August we will move aggressively to close stores where the landlord has pre COVID-19 rental expectations," he said.
"We are very conscious of the impact this has on our people along with the communities they serve. We are providing support to all impacted team member as well as offering redeployment opportunities where possible."
