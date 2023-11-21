The Standard
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
What's on
Watch

Craic-ing good time at Irish Christmas show

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
November 21 2023 - 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An Irish dancing display in the Celtic Christmas show. Picture supplied
An Irish dancing display in the Celtic Christmas show. Picture supplied

Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre will be lit up with a touch of green on Thursday as dancers bring a Celtic Christmas show to town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.