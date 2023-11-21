Craic-ing good time at Irish Christmas show

Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre will be lit up with a touch of green on Thursday as dancers bring a Celtic Christmas show to town.
The show features a performer who has danced alongside Irish-American legend Michael Flatley, of Lord of the Dance and Riverdance fame.
The show's producer, Ceili Moore said the show had some similarities to other Christmas events, such as carols.
"It probably does have some similarities in the family aspect - it's about bringing the family together and celebrating and it's the most wonderful time of the year," Moore said.
"It also brings a new level of talent. We have some of the best talent in the world including Sean Michael McHugh, who just finished up 15 years with Lord of the Dance - which was performed in London's West End and New York City's Broadway districts.
"We've also got Ciara Loughran, she is the (2022) senior ladies world champion and that's the biggest title you can win.
"(So) we have some of the world's best talent that are coming out to perform with this show."
She said the show included a mix of traditional and contemporary Irish music and dances. She said audience participation was encouraged.
Moore said for Irish people Christmas was about coming together, and enjoying each other's company and having fun which she said in Ireland was referred to as 'craic'.
"I think the show really encapsulates that," she said.
The show runs from 7.30pm to 9.30pm on November 23. It will also run at Portland Civic Hall on December 12, 2023 and Hamilton Performing Arts Centre on December 13, 2023.
