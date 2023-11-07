'Much-loved unsung hero' named Koroit Irish Festival 2024 ambassador

An unsung hero will take a well-deserved place in the spotlight at the Koroit Irish Festival.
Koroit resident Maureen Keane has been announced as the 2024 festival ambassador.
Festival president Adele MacDonald said Mrs Keane was the perfect choice for the role.
"The festival is all about community and Maureen just typifies all that we love about Koroit," Mrs MacDonald said.
"She is such a wonderful person, salt of the earth, and is much loved in Koroit.
"She has done so much for the town and her family and we are just thrilled we are able to honour her in this way."
Mrs Keane married the late Terry Keane in 1962 and the pair had eight children - Anthony, Gary, Jamie, Glenn, Janelle, Barbie, Lana and Kellie.
She is a proud grandmother of 19 and a great grandmother to five children.
Like many in Koroit and district, the proud working class couple raised their family with hard work and love.
"We had what we had and we made the most of it," Mrs Keane said. "I don't think we missed out on anything we needed, the kids were always happy.
"They always found something to do playing around the yard and then there was football and cricket and netball, there was always something happening."
The Keane children were talented sportspeople and their mum was always there on the sidelines helping out.
She was a mainstay on the Koroit Football Netball Club committee for many years, with her tireless work being rewarded with a club life membership.
Mrs Keane also offered a willing pair of hands whenever help was needed for school catering or other occasions requiring Koroit to showcase its hospitality.
As for her Irish ties, Mrs Keane visited the country, ironically through a Koroit Irish Festival connection.
Performer Maria Forde was promoting one of her guided tours to Ireland during a Koroit show and Mrs Keane and friend Lynette Lewis decided it was the perfect fit for them.
"We had a great trip, Maria was able to take us to some good places, we really enjoyed it," Mrs Keane said.
"I like Irish music and it's great to have the festival each year, it brings a lot of people to Koroit."
The 2024 festival will be held on April 26-28, 2024 and is expected to again attract 4000 patrons.
For Mrs Keane, 2024 will take her involvement in the festival to the next level.
She will be a special guest at the Friday night opening concert and will lead the popular street procession on Saturday, April 27,2023 as part of her ambassador duties.
Festival tickets go on sale online on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2pm.
Mrs MacDonald said the full weekend tickets, which included the Friday night concert, had sold out very quickly in previous years, urging people to visit the festival website on November 12, 2023 to avoid missing out.
Tickets for Saturday-Sunday will also be available online.
