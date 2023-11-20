Campaign expands interstate for information on murder suspect Keith Lees

Police are ramping up the campaign in search of a murder suspect who was last spotted in the south-west in June 2023.
Detectives from the Queensland Police Service's Cold Case Investigation Team launched Operation Larder in November 2023 as part of their investigation to locate fugitive Keith Lees.
Mr Lees is a murder suspect in the death of his partner, 25-year-old Meaghan Louise Rose. Meaghan's body was located at the base of a cliff in Queensland on July 18, 1997.
Her death was originally ruled a suicide but the case was re-opened in 2009.
Homicide detectives re-examining the case attended a Victorian address on June 25, 2023 to speak to Mr Lees about the investigation.
The following day, June 26, his vehicle was located abandoned at Portland. CCTV identified Mr Lees in Port Fairy that same day where police alleged he provided them with a false name.
He was sighted in Waurn Ponds and Shepparton on June 27, with no further confirmed sightings since. Police issued an arrest warrant for Mr Lees in July.
Investigators believe he may be seeking casual work in the farming and fruit picking industries in rural and regional areas of Australia.
Detectives launched the campaign with digital posters across public transport sites in SA and NSW appealing to the public for information relating to his whereabouts.
Detective Senior Sergeant Tara Kentwell said investigators were particularly appealing to regional and rural Australians to be vigilant regarding new persons in their town.
"It is likely Keith Lees has changed his appearance and is using a false name," Detective Senior Sergeant Kentwell said.
"We urge those in our regional communities to take a moment and consider if any men new to town since June, who have similar features or characteristics, may be Mr Lees and to immediately report that information to police.
"Any information, no matter how small or insignificant, could mean the closure of an investigation 26 years in the making and bring closure to Meaghan's family."
Anyone with information can contact Queensland police to Policelink online at police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444 and quote the reference QP1701822980. Reports can also be made anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.