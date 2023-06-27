The Standard
Portland police are expanding the search for 70-year-old man near Cape Nelson Lighthouse

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman, and Andrew Thomson
Updated June 27 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 12:26pm
Portland Police is searching for missing 70-year-old man Keith Lees, and has asked anyone with information to come forward.
UPDATE, Tuesday 7pm:

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Andrew Thomson

Long-time senior journalist

