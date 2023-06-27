UPDATE, Tuesday 7pm:
Portland Police have released details of the vehicle and last known movements of a missing 70-year-old man as they expand their search of Cape Nelson and the surrounding area.
Police said Keith Lees was last seen in Hood Street, Portland at about 9am on June 26.
He is described as having a medium build, 170cm tall with grey receding hair.
His silver Holden Captiva was found at the Cape Nelson Lighthouse carpark at 5.30pm the same day. Police are using SES personnel and Air Wing to search the area, but said they wanted to speak to anyone who had seen the vehicle between 10am and 5.30pm on June 26.
UPDATE, Tuesday 3.30pm:
Portland Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk said police were still unable to locate missing 70-year-old man Keith Lees.
The man has no medical conditions and it is out of character for him to be missing.
Detective Sergeant von Tunk is calling on the community to contact Portland police on 5522 1500 with any information on the whereabouts of the man.
UPDATE, Tuesday, 12.25pm:
Portland police and emergency services are expanding the search area near Cape Nelson Lighthouse after failing to locate a 70-year-old man.
The officer in charge of the search said police, including the police air wing, and State Emergency Service volunteers were in the process of expanding the search area.
At 9am: Portland police are in the process of launching a search near the Cape Nelson Lighthouse for a missing man.
A Victoria Police media liaison spokeswoman confirmed the search for a missing man near the lighthouse after a man's car was found in a carpark off Cape Nelson Road about 5.30pm on Monday.
"An immediate search of the area failed to find the 70-year-old man," she said.
"It is expected the (Victoria Police) Air Wing will assist with an aerial search of the area and local police will be assisted by State Emergency Service personnel today."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Long-time senior journalist
