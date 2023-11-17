'Thrills': Adventurous 96-year-old's sky-high New Zealand trip

Flying in a plane to 18,000 feet above the ground in New Zealand with an oxygen tank in hand to tandem skydive is "a bit of a thrill", 96-year-old Warrnambool resident Ken Redford says.
Mr Redford embarked on a one-month adventure holiday to New Zealand from October 10, 2023 with his friend Linda Kelly.
"The free fall, which was 70 seconds, felt like 10 minutes," Mr Redford said.
"I've jumped out of a plane before but I've never done free fall from a high altitude, so it was a bit of a thrill."
The travel speed for the skydive was 200kmh.
Mr Redford also did bungy jumping, something he said he regretted not doing decades ago.
"About 35 years ago, I chickened out," he said.
During the trip they also white water rafted over rocks and rapids with six foot drops, fished, zip lined, undertook a tree top course and travelled on a helicopter.
But, it wasn't all thrills and spills, on a more grounded level the friends went on a steamboat cruise, visited a cave to see glow worms, traveled on a narrow gauge railway train and tried out a mud bath.
Ms Kelly said the initial plan for the trip was to go gliding in Omarara on the South Island - a hobby Mr Redford did for 40 years, in between working as a real estate agent - but it wasn't available.
She said watching Mr Redford bungy jump was inspiring.
"He jumped off like a trooper, it was just unbelievable," Ms Kelly said.
She said everywhere they went in New Zealand people enjoyed Mr Redford's zest for life.
"He's just inspirational and honestly everywhere we went he just attracted a good vibe and people wanted to be near him and congratulate him," Ms Kelly said.
Earlier this year, The Standard reported on Mr Redford's daily gym routine, driving himself to the venue in a 1920s-era Rolls Royce.
