Every morning 95-year-old Ken Redford hops in his 1926 Rolls Royce and drives to the gym.
"I had never looked after myself in my life so I thought it was time to pay back a bit to myself," he said after starting going to the gym 10 years ago.
"I tried it out for a short while with some equipment at home but I wasn't disciplined enough to get up and do it."
Mr Redford, who will turn 96 on March 18, is the oldest gym member at Snap Fitness in Warrnambool's Bayside Plaza.
Mr Redford said exercising daily had added a new dimension to his life.
"I was diagnosed with lots of health issues, with the most recent one being failing heart valves which I had replaced a few months ago," he said.
"I was back in the gym within a week with simple exercises, gradually increasing to where I was before, which took about a month."
He starts off his workout with the equivalent of one-and-a-half kilometres on the rowing machine before doing about 40 or 50 reps on upper body machines.
His training buddy, 74-year-old Andy Finlay, has been by his side every day.
Mr Finlay told The Standard that Mr Redford was an inspiration.
"He doesn't understand that he's an inspiration not just to me but everyone who comes to the gym," Mr Finlay said. "For his discipline, his commitment to fitness and the positive effect exercise has on mental health.
"The excellent physical shape that he keeps himself in, gives him the endurance to keep going on with his social life."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.