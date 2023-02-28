The Standard
The oldest gym member at Snap Fitness in Warrnambool's Bayside Plaza is 95-years-old

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated February 28 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 11:00am
Gym goer Andy Finlay and training partner 95-year-old Warrnambool man Ken Redford. Picture by Sean McKenna

Every morning 95-year-old Ken Redford hops in his 1926 Rolls Royce and drives to the gym.

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

