The Standardsport
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/Sport/HFNL

Top class: Students' lessons from AFL footballers home in Warrnambool

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
November 13 2023 - 4:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Footballers Hugh McCluggage and Willem Drew at Warrnambool's Mack Oval. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Footballers Hugh McCluggage and Willem Drew at Warrnambool's Mack Oval. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

HUGH McCluggage and Willem Drew might be rivals on the AFL field but it doesn't stop the two long-time mates from helping each other out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.