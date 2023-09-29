Sam and Christine McCluggage are yet to come down from "a crazy high" which started last week.
The parents-of-three are excited to cheer on their oldest son Hugh, 25, and his Brisbane Lions teammates in Saturday's 2023 AFL grand final - a week on from celebrating a South Warrnambool senior football premiership which featured their youngest Myles, 20.
Christine said it would be a thrill for the close-knit family, which also includes daughter Bella, if it was to celebrate two football flags in one year.
"It'd be absolutely crazy if both boys win a premiership in the same year - what's the odds of that," she told The Standard.
The parents said pride was the overwhelming feeling when reflecting on Hugh's achievements in football.
"The result will be what it will be, for us that's not important, we're just so happy they're continuing to get better, develop and chase that dream a little boy left home to chase," Sam said.
Christine and Sam, a past South Warrnambool premiership footballer, were equally as proud of Myles' feat. Heavily involved in the club - Sam is on the committee - it was a night of celebrations for the family at Friendly Societies' Park after the win.
"That was a pretty full, all-encompassing weekend," Sam said. "We wanted to give that the same amount of energy and love as we will this weekend.
"Really proud of him (Myles), just so exciting for him to get that done at such a young age.
"A senior footy flag is pretty special."
Hugh's preliminary final in Brisbane was scheduled just hours after the Hampden league grand final, making it a surreal week for Sam and Christine since learning Hugh and the Lions had advanced to a grand final.
"I think we were a little bit shocked and surprised and rapt for him," Christine said. "We're really excited for the boys this weekend."
They headed to Melbourne on Thursday afternoon to soak up the atmosphere of the pre-grand final parade, AFL grand final day and will then fly to Brisbane on Sunday for a week.
They said some of Hugh's cousins, aunties and uncles and friends, as well as grandparents, including 80-year-old Val Saffin, would be there at the MCG to cheer Hugh on.
"She's wouldn't miss it for the world," Christine said of her mum Val.
The parents, who run a dairy and beef farm in Allansford, agreed the seven years since Hugh was drafted number three by the Lions in 2016 had flown by.
They know an AFL career is finite and are just trying to soak up Hugh's experiences and achievements in the sport as they happen.
Christine said while the initial transition of seeing Hugh move interstate had been tough, it was one that proved fruitful for their son, who is now vice captain at the club.
"Hugh started there when the club was almost beginning again," she said. "There has been so much growth in every area of the club that we've been very privileged to watch develop over the years."
They said while Hugh was happy to get drafted anywhere, Sam believed a move interstate complemented the then 18-year-old as it allowed him to avoid the AFL's "Melbourne bubble".
"Just to give himself time to grow into his potential and I think that has helped," he said.
From a shy, quiet teenager, Christine said Hugh had "blossomed" in his time at Brisbane.
"It's been lovely to watch him grow into an accomplished, confident - still quiet - well respected (person) in the club," Christine said. "He's got a really special bond with all the boys up there."
Sam credited the club for welcoming all the families into the fold and making them a part of their son's journey, with those connections developing into life-long friendships.
