From practice squad to starter, teenager thriving on CBL stage

Des O'Keefe didn't expect to play many minutes in Warrnambool Seahawks' Country Basketball League campaign this summer, let alone be in the starting five.
The 16-year-old will line up in Saturday's CBL semi-final against Mount Gambier, after breaking into the team to feature in 10 of a possible 16 games.
"We had a lot of kids try out and I kept the core group of 12, and there was about seven or eight more kids that I said, 'look, you can train, it will probably progress your talents as far as trying to go forward to the next level'," Seahawks' CBL coach Tim Gainey explained.
"Des took up that opportunity and he's played himself into a spot - now he's my starting point guard."
O'Keefe said starting games had never crossed his mind.
"I didn't expect it at all," he said. "I expected to come off the bench, barely play because it's my first year.
"Thanks (goes) to coach."
O'Keefe, who is averaging 6.1 points a game, is embracing his chance to play with and against older bodies.
"I feel like it's a great experience," he said. "Just being able to be able to be part of it, to grow with the whole team.
"All my teammates are great."
The Emmanuel College student has been involved at Warrnambool Basketball Association from under 12s to bottom-aged 16s, with his past two seasons spent with Border Sports working with coach Bobby Cunningham.
"He's helped me a lot to become a better player," O'Keefe said of Cunningham.
O'Keefe may be the smallest on the court but he works to make his mark in other areas.
He's hard to miss with his trademark two-colour (pink and lime-yellow) basketball shoes, O'Keefe often getting asked whether they're two pairs or one. Note, it's one.
Defence is also a big part of O'Keefe's game.
"I just try my hardest to work up and down the court, try and control the game as much (as I can) and try not put to much pressure on myself really, just play," he said.
Gainey said O'Keefe, who helped Koroit to its thrilling under 16 football flag in 2023, had a desire to compete.
"From being a practice player to starting for us just shows the growth and the hunger that he wanted to compete at the highest level," he said.
"He definitely can play.
"He's definitely won us a few games for sure, with his defensive nature and his competitiveness.
"He likes the competition and that's what you want in a basketball player."
Gainey believed O'Keefe could push to make the Seahawks' Big V squad in 2024, with the teenager also hopeful of earning selection.
However, his immediate attention is on the Saturday, February 3 semi-final in Mount Gambier.
The teenager conceded he'd likely have nerves ahead of the game but would stick to his normal routine to best prepare.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.