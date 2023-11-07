The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

'I don't blame them': Elder unsurprised city misses out on sobering centre

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated November 7 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 2:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Uncle Lenny Clarke. Picture by Anthony Brady
Uncle Lenny Clarke. Picture by Anthony Brady

An Aboriginal elder who tried to set up a sobering centre for First Nations people in Warrnambool in the 1980s says he isn't surprised the city won't receive a facility despite other regional cities getting one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.