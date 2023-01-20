The Standard
Sobering-up centres 'vital' but not new, says Uncle Lenny Clarke

Jessica Howard
Jessica Howard
January 20 2023
Uncle Lenny Clarke with his dog Nulla in Framlingham. Picture by Jessica Howard.

A Gunditjmara elder says sobering-up centres will be vital to community safety when public drunkenness is decriminalised later this year.

