A Gunditjmara elder says sobering-up centres will be vital to community safety when public drunkenness is decriminalised later this year.
The offence will be decriminalised in Victoria in November following a commitment from the state government at the start of a 2019 coronial inquest into Yorta Yorta woman Tanya Day's death.
Ms Day was arrested for being drunk in a public place in December 2017 and later died after she hit her head on a wall in a concrete cell at Castlemaine police station.
Her death was preventable, a coroner found.
Victorian Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes this week confirmed the government wouldn't give police any new powers to arrest people for being drunk in public once the existing offence is decriminalised.
"We want to make sure that people are not put in cells to sober up," Ms Symes said, adding that authorities would address any issues arising from a trial of sobering-up centres, including one in Melbourne's CBD.
The Police Association has supported the government's intent to reform but derided its approach as "negligent and reckless" saying it would leave officers unable to support the community in many circumstances.
"What is dangerous, however, is to do so without maintaining the safety net that would provide police with a means to manage people in the community that do not consent to a health response or where a health response is simply not available," secretary Wayne Gatt said.
Uncle Lenny said he understood and appreciated the association's concerns.
He said the sobering-up centres would be vital from November to ensure the safety of emergency services, as well as the wider community.
"But they aren't new," he said.
Uncle Lenny said a centre had opened in Warrnambool's Mountain Ash Drive in the early 1990s.
"It was an alternative, an overnight shelter that stopped our people from interacting with the police and the community when they were drunk," he said.
"We took them off the street and into the centre, where there were people who were trained in first aid."
Uncle Lenny said Victoria Police was "highly instrumental" in opening the centres, which started in Mildura.
"They were then run by the Aboriginal people," he said.
Uncle Lenny said the Warrnambool centre fell through as there were difficulties finding people to run it.
"In order for it to work, we need our Aboriginal people to get in and work the system themselves," he said.
He said when public drunkenness was decriminalised in November, there should be a separate sobering-up centre for Indigenous people.
Opposition police spokesman Brad Battin was supportive of the changes to the legislation but disputed the government's suggestion police would still have powers to move on alcohol-affected people.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
