HAMPDEN league grand finalist North Warrnambool Eagles has started its planning under new coach Nathan Vardy, adding a returning player and new recruit for the 2024 season.
Hard-working midfielder Tom James is flying back to Bushfield Recreation Reserve after a season with Wimmera league outfit Warrack Eagles.
Will Brennan is also joining North Warrnambool via the Wimmera league.
The pacey footballer played for Horsham Saints and was part of its preliminary final team in September.
He kicked 22 goals across 19 games playing across half-forward or on a wing.
Brennan is currently in Darwin plying his trade with St Mary's in the Northern Territory Football League and is expected to arrive in the south-west in February once that competition wraps up.
James was a regular in the North Warrnambool Eagles' line up prior to his stint at Warracknabeal.
