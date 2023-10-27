The Standard
Home/Newsletters/Football List

North Warrnambool Eagles sign Tom James, Will Brennan for 2024

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
October 27 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom James will play for North Warrnambool Eagles in 2024 after a year away. Picture by Anthony Brady
Tom James will play for North Warrnambool Eagles in 2024 after a year away. Picture by Anthony Brady

HAMPDEN league grand finalist North Warrnambool Eagles has started its planning under new coach Nathan Vardy, adding a returning player and new recruit for the 2024 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.