Georgia Clarke couldn't be happier to get an Essendon win on her home soil.
The AFLW defender, who originally hails from Branxholme just outside Hamilton, helped her side to a 10-point victory against Geelong at Warrnambool's Reid Oval on Sunday .
"It feels pretty good to get the four points, I'm pretty stoked," Clarke told The Standard post-match. "I had the family here as well ... from Hamilton - it's a good opportunity."
The 23-year-old was thrilled to play in front of passionate south-west supporters, with the crowd "lifting" her team on-field.
"It's good to come down here to the country and get a bit of a different crowd," she said. "To even get some people down the highway from other regions.
"It's good to get footy out here, I enjoy it and I hope we can do it in more years to come."
Clarke had the nerve-racking task of lining up against her former side, with the Cats delisting Clarke after last season.
"I was pretty nervous, I couldn't stop thinking about it all week," she said. "Friends with a lot of them, it felt pretty weird, I've never done anything like that before.
"It felt a bit weird playing on people I'd just played with for five years.
"It was a bit of an advantage, I know how they play. I enjoyed it, it was good to get the win against them."
Clarke and her fellow Bombers defenders put in a strong day's work to keep the Cats' goalless after quarter time.
"We looked at our defensive structure a lot throughout the week, it's something we're refining each week," she said. "To finally see that work in our favour and bring that pressure I think that was one of our best pressured games.
"We really stepped up in that area and it came at a good time."
Clarke is hoping the win, which lifts Essendon into the top eight with a 4-2 record, will put the the club in good stead ahead of its remaining four home-and-away fixtures.
"If we can keep going the way we're going, we can definitely push for finals," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.