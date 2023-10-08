Geelong AFLW coach Dan Lowther says Sunday's 10-point loss to Essendon in Warrnambool won't spoil his players' appetites to get out into the south-west community on Monday.
The Cats will head back to Geelong without the four points, but before they do, players will spend the day at a Hampden league football netball club and Warrnambool primary school as part of its community engagement.
They will finish their time in the south-west with an all-girls clinic at Warrnambool's Reid Oval in the afternoon.
Lowther said while the loss would "hurt today", his team would quickly move on before getting into the community on Monday. The coach himself is set to join a small group headed for Portland Football Netball Club as part of the Dulux Colour Your Club campaign.
"It was a great turnout today (at Reid Oval)," Lowther said post-match. "We lost the game today but it doesn't change tomorrow ... it shouldn't impact the way you work with people.
"Our girls are better than that and we're looking forward to getting out there tomorrow.
"The all-girls footy clinic in the afternoon - that's important, that's the next step, next phase, they've got to keep motivating these young girls to be driven to play the game at the highest level."
Lowther said his squad would take plenty of lessons from the loss, which also caused the Cats to drop out of the top eight.
"It just showed the Bombers were here to play from the start, their contested ball method and their strength around the ball was superior to us throughout the game," he said.
"It was a struggle to be fair, but a surprising one as well - I thought we prepared really well for this game and we came ready to show that part of the game around contests."
Despite having more inside 50 entries, the Cats' attempts were far less efficient converting those into goals compared to the Bombers.
"To their (Bombers) credit they squeezed and choked our ability to get the footy," Lowther said. "Their intent was better than ours today."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.