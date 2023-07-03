AN initiative designed to encourage regional athletes to reach their potential is offering sporting scholarships for the first time.
Hally's Run - an event which celebrated the late Clinton Hall, a renowned Warrnambool sportsman - helped raise funds for his three children as well as the South West Sport Clinton Hall excellence award.
It is now offering grants to athletes in the Corangamite, Moyne, Glenelg, Southern Grampians or Warrnambool council areas to help buy equipment or cover travel costs.
It is open to individuals and sporting groups.
Hally's Run organiser Jacob Rhodes said grants of up to $750 were available with the application process closing on July 30.
Rhodes said it was hoped the run would become an annual event on the Warrnambool sporting calendar.
"His legacy keeps going on in a way," he said.
"And at the end of the day too, the (grants) are a way to give back to the community after a great community event.
"If it can go to a budding sportsperson, that's our aim."
Rhodes said organisers hoped to hold the second run in December with a date yet to be confirmed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.