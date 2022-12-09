Remembering Clinton Hall will be at the forefront of his family, friends and the wider community's minds when taking part in Hally's Run on Sunday.
The inaugural fun run, which consists of 6km and 3km courses starting from Lake Pertobe's Beach Kiosk, was established in honour of the talented runner and South Warrnambool and Dennington premiership player, who passed away suddenly in July aged 43.
Money raised will go towards Hall's three children, with Will, Ella and Jack also taking part in the run dedicated to their father, alongside the creation of a South West Sports Clinton Hall excellence award.
Organiser Jacob Rhodes thanked the community for its support ahead of the first Hally's Run, with 200 runners already pre-registered. While Rhodes remembers Hall as a competitive athlete, he said the fun run would double as a competitive outlet and family event.
"The key thing is remembering Clinton and how good of an athlete he was," Rhodes said.
"As much as Clinton running it, he'd be going 100 miles an hour, people can come to the run to compete but at the same time we want it as a community event and to get some families down here."
Rhodes urged anyone participating in Hally's Run to register beforehand, though on-day registration is available from 9am. A barbecue and spot prizes, along with live music from Matt Sell, will run on the day.
Funds raised will also go towards a South West Sports Clinton Hall excellence award, while the Warrnambool Athletics Club will donate 50 per cent of its Flaggy 5 series proceeds to the Clinton Hall Foundation.
