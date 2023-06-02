WILL Jason Rowan etch his name into the Hampden league record books on Saturday?
The Port Fairy recruit needs just five majors to break Tony Russell's league goal-kicking record of 1020.
Rowan, who crossed from Warrnambool in the off-season, has been in rich form of late after overcoming a slow start to his time in purple and gold.
He has kicked 21 goals in seven games including bags of six, four and five in his past three matches.
Ten of those came against top-five sides Terang Mortlake and North Warrnambool Eagles.
It will be a challenge to replicate that form against third-placed Camperdown at Gardens Oval on Saturday.
Camperdown coach Neville Swayn is wary.
Swayn said the match was looming as a major test for his Magpies who are on a five-game winning streak.
He said Rowan being within striking distance of the goal-kicking record would make it even more dangerous.
"It's a big game for us. They are playing well and looking at the scores, they've pushed all the top sides this year and had a draw (against Cobden) last week as well," Swayn said.
"There will be a lot of hype with (Rowan) too.
"It's another test for us - it's not every week you play a game where someone can break a record like that.
"It will be a good environment to play in."
Swayn said reliable key defender Brendan Richardson would get the task on Rowan.
"He's played on him before, it's a good match up," he said.
Carlton-listed utility Hamish Sinnott - one of the competition's most exciting young players - will line up for Camperdown again.
The Magpies are hopeful Sinnott is edging closer to a VFL call-up after a breakout season at Hampden league level.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.