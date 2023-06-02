I was heartened to read Katrina Lovell's piece concerning funding for a PET scanner for the Warrnambool hospital (The Standard, May 24).
Certainly well overdue, and a much-needed diagnostic tool for a plethora of pathologies that the citizens of Warrnambool and the wider district may face over the coming years.
After working as a radiation protection scientist and nuclear medicine practitioner for almost 40 years, I welcome my hometown being able to provide world-class healthcare to its population.
Nevertheless, I have a couple of comments. Firstly, stand-alone PET scanners have become almost obsolete in a relatively short time. However, PET/CT scanners have superseded them and have given medical specialists an even more powerful device. Secondly, it is my understanding that in Australia there are no hospitals with just a PET or PET/CT scanner without a general nuclear medicine department and that the Warrnambool Base Hospital does not currently provide nuclear medicine services.
The skilled staff that Katrina's article spoke of are exactly what is needed. Expertly trained nuclear medicine technologists along with nuclear medicine specialists who can provide all that is required for a PET/CT department. I look forward to reading in the future what has been implemented in Warrnambool.
Paul Marks, Wheelers Hill
Last week, Victoria's parliamentary inquiry into duck and quail hunting conducted its first public hearing.
The inquiry heard that duck hunting provides benefit to very few Victorians while imposing costs on many.
Ending native bird hunting would have a minimal impact on the economy and would provide substantial benefits to residents and businesses near hunting areas.
Time and again, surveys show that in the absence of duck hunting, hunters spend the same amounts of money on very similar activities.
This has been the experience in other states where duck hunting has been banned with no economic impact.
Claims that hunting is economically significant rely on biased survey results and economic modelling techniques that make no consideration of environmental costs.
The use of such flawed studies by Victoria's Game Management Authority shows it has learnt little from the 2017 review that found it was failing in its statutory obligations.
It is time to do what a majority of Victorian people, and presumably birds, want and end this cruel and economically damaging practice.
Rod Campbell, research director, The Australia Institute
Under Labor, Victoria is broke.
In a budget that highlights total financial incompetence, the Andrews Labor Government is making life harder for regional Victorians with funding slashed in key areas such as roads, health and agriculture.
On health, there is no plan in this budget to solve regional Victoria's workforce issues. This will only leave more Victorians on waiting lists, struggling to receive the urgent care and treatment many desperately need.
In fact, Labor has cut a further $1 billion from the health system after slashing $2 billion in last year's budget, despite the crisis gripping the system.
There is also no funding in this budget for desperately needed hospital infrastructure.
Our crumbling regional roads will also be left to disintegrate with maintenance funding slashed by 45 per cent since 2020; $260 million cut in this year alone.
Labor is risking the lives of Victorian motorists by taking money from the Transport Accident Commission, leaving life-saving road safety initiatives on the cutting room floor.
These savage cuts come despite deaths on Victorian roads being up a shocking 30 per cent on this time last year and following federal Labor's slashing of $1.3 billion from state roads.
The regional development budget has also been halved from $211.5 million to $106.6 million in this year's budget, with funding slashed a devastating 80 per cent since just 2020.
Funding for agriculture hasn't escaped the axe either with a 34 per cent funding cut and Daniel Andrews signing the final death warrant for our sustainable native timber industry and communities in the state's east.
In a brutal state budget, regional Victorians are being punished for the government's own incompetence.
Peter Walsh MP, Leader of The Nationals
The biggest winner in Victoria's state budget was our environment.
Ending native forest logging is a move that will combat climate change, protect endangered wildlife, reduce bushfire risk, and save taxpayer dollars.
I applaud the Andrews government for this popular decision that is supported by the majority of Victorians.
Towering Mountain Ash trees and rare and mesmerising wildlife like greater gliders that live within these forests must be revered and protected for all years to come.
After ensuring support for impacted communities, may we next establish National Parks all across our beautiful state.
Amy Hiller, Kew
