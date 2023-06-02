The Standard
Warrnambool Standard letters to the editor: Opinion | June 3, 2023

June 3 2023 - 7:00am
Warrnambool hospital staff Emma Couch, Mia Wolff, Kate Turner, Rosy Buchanan and Louise Davis with Labor MP Jacinta Ermacora (third from left) at South West Healthcare which will get a new PET scanner. Picture by Anthony Brady
I was heartened to read Katrina Lovell's piece concerning funding for a PET scanner for the Warrnambool hospital (The Standard, May 24).

