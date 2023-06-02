Nevertheless, I have a couple of comments. Firstly, stand-alone PET scanners have become almost obsolete in a relatively short time. However, PET/CT scanners have superseded them and have given medical specialists an even more powerful device. Secondly, it is my understanding that in Australia there are no hospitals with just a PET or PET/CT scanner without a general nuclear medicine department and that the Warrnambool Base Hospital does not currently provide nuclear medicine services.

