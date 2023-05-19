Editorial: Fee for tourists to see icon a vexed issue

Should tourists be slugged a fee to visit the iconic Twelve Apostles?
The issue was raised this week but it's not the first time the controversial idea has been floated. It's been discussed publicly for decades, but it's never got beyond the talking stage. Until now, some Port Campbell residents fear.
The Great Ocean Road Coast and Parks Authority, which will be in charge of the new $80 million visitor centre when it's finished in 2025, is not ruling out the notion of visitors paying.
Port Campbell Community Group secretary Marion Manifold said there were suggestions visitors could be charged between $25 and $150 when the new centre was built. She said the group was opposed to commercialising public land and suggested a levy on tourists should be charged at Melbourne airport. Authority chief executive officer Jodie Sizer said visitors would "not be charged $150 to enter the 12 Apostles".
However, the authority did not directly address questions about whether there would be an entry fee, and crucially did not rule it out. Why dodge the questions? Politics? Bad timing? Bad press?
The concept of paying to access popular, iconic natural attractions is not a new concept. Victoria has already done it with Phillip Island's famous penguin parade. For $30 adults or $75 for a family of four, can sit on tiered seating and watch the penguins come ashore.There are, of course, other experiences money can buy but the general admission price is the cheapest.
It's not new in Tasmania either. Visitors to Cradle Mountain and Freycinet national parks are charged entry fees. Overseas on Northern Ireland's famous north coast visitors are charged to cross the intimidating Carrick-A-Rede Rope Bridge. And there's a fee to walk the spectacular stretch of coastline known as The Gobbins which winds its way around and through tunnels in the basalt cliffs first constructed back in 1901. The Gobbins was an incredible tourism drawcard but in 1954 they were closed because of landslides and lack of maintenance. Fifty years on, the local council re-opened the walk and tourists are flocking back to the region. The experience is memorable.
These attractions charge fees not for profits but to maintain and preserve historically and naturally-significant attractions.
Tourists don't mind paying for experiences providing they get value for their dollars.
What sort of experience are tourists offered at the Twelve Apostles national park? The view is incredible, there's a car park, no half-day or full-day circuits from Port Campbell, just short strolls to inadequate lookouts that are overcrowded and frankly underwhelming compared with what you get elsewhere.
A new lookout, part of the $80m upgrade, controversial for some locals, is said to change that. Will people pay $25 to stand at a lookout? Could a fee drive away tourists? Or could the authority use such a fee to transform the area with more walking and mountain bike trails, guided tours from First Nations people, experiences worthy of a world-class view? No one will buy the introduction of a fee for money's sake. There have to be compelling reasons and a new centre with a view is not enough especially when the view has been free.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.