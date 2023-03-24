Two men rescued from overturned boat off Cape Bridgewater

Emergency services have rescued two men off Cape Bridgewater on Friday.
The Victoria Police air wing, water police squad and HEMS4 assisted in the rescue.
Police have been told two men were on their boat fishing approximately 1km offshore when they were hit by a wave about 11.30am.
"The pair were both wearing life jackets and personal locating beacons," a Victoria police statement said.
"Emergency services were alerted and searched the area before the men were located sitting on top of the overturned boat and rescued by a charter boat about 1.30pm.
"A 51-year-old Port Fairy man and a 38-year-old Macarthur man were both taken to the Portland boat ramp where they were assessed by paramedics."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.