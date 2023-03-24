The Standard
Warrnambool and District Historical Vehicle Club celebrates 50th anniversary with car show

By Jessica Greenan
Updated March 25 2023 - 5:09pm, first published March 24 2023 - 5:09pm
Warrnambool and District Historical Vehicle Club has hosted their 50th anniversary car show at the Fletcher Jones Gardens. Bev and Doug Byron of Allansford stand with their 1927 Oakley Coach, joined by club president Bryan O'Meara. Picture by Sean McKenna.

The lawns of the mid-century Fletcher Jones Gardens were strewn with historical vehicles today as the city's historical vehicle club turned 50.

