The lawns of the mid-century Fletcher Jones Gardens were strewn with historical vehicles today as the city's historical vehicle club turned 50.
Club president Bryan O'Meara said he was thrilled with the field of colour as motor-heads from all walks of life took the opportunity to stroll through the gardens and enjoy a coffee.
"To be the president at the time of the 50th anniversary is a little bit overwhelming," he said.
"When you think back on all the ones who've travelled through all those years, it's a job well done by them."
He said the celebrations went beyond the car show and picnic, with a further meeting at Flagstaff Hill on Sunday before forming a convoy down Lake Gillear Road and back to the club room in Allansford for afternoon tea.
He said it was a chance for the rapidly growing club to celebrate what had been achieved.
"We have about 360,400 members from all over the region," he said.
"There were a couple of people interest in veteran vintage cars who got together and discussed the idea of forming a club back in 1973. They decided they'd give it a go after getting enough feedback from a public meeting."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
