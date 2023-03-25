The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Seven south-west newsagencies hit the market but interest remains high depending on model

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated March 25 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seven newsagency-incorporated businesses have hit the market across the region but interest remains strong for those merged with retail spaces.

Long hours and the onus of delivery may be driving newsagents to sell up but interest in those merged with retail spaces remains strong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.