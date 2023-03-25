Young and budding artists with an eye for detail will soon have the opportunity to have their creations photographed and turned into postcards.
It's part of three Find Your Flow workshops hosted by Cobden artist Chelsea Hatheral and facilitated by Corangamite Shire Council.
Hatheral said the workshops would explore the daunting task of beginning with a blank piece of paper.
"How do we get out of our own head, get out of the way and start thinking with the creative side of the brain instead of the analytical and critical?" she asked.
"Using inks and watercolours for a base and finishing with linework, this workshop is a great activity to learn if you wish to be more creative."
The sessions - for those aged between 12 and 25 - will be from 11 am-2 pm on April 12 at Alderwood Manor, Cobden, 11 am-2 pm on April 18 at the Old Courthouse, Terang, and 11am-1pm on April 21 at Alderwood Manor (open to 12-18-year-olds).
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.