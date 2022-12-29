It's not just her own performance Hamilton's Willow Sainsbury is invested in at this year's Warrnambool Grasscourt Open.
As a coach at Beachside Tennis Academy, Sainsbury is a keen observer of how her students, particularly the juniors, are faring across the grades in the four-day tournament.
"It's really great to see them go out and play," she said. "They do work really hard, so it's nice to see them go out and have a go and enjoy it."
Sainsbury, 21, knows what it's like to come up through the grades, after years of travelling back and forth between Hamilton and Warrnambool to train at the academy as a junior.
I just enjoy teaching and getting to help out the kids and work with them... and it helps in with your game as well.- Willow Sainsbury
Taking to coaching during her gap year, Sainsbury said she found her love for the caper. She continues to commute to Warrnambool five days a week to coach a range of ages from kids to adults.
"I just enjoy teaching and getting to help out the kids and work with them," she said. "And it helps in with your game as well, you also think about your own stuff when you're playing."
The English-born Sainsbury first picked up a racquet after to moving to Hamilton aged five.
"When we first moved over to Australia... there was a little news advert in the newsletter at school," she said.
"And I asked my parents if I could go and try it and I've stuck with it since, I've never stopped."
She likes to get to as many tournaments as she can, travelling across Victoria, though none compare to her home tournament.
She rarely misses a Warrnambool Labour day tournament or the Warrnambool Grasscourt Open.
"I've played this one since I was about 10 and now I'm 21, so it's been a while," she said.
This year, Sainsbury is the second seed in the open women's singles draw and is playing open doubles with Summer Jones.
"We've known each other since we were kids," she said of Jones. "We've played each other in regional (events) and competitions.
"The part of the tournament I really enjoy is you meet people and you become friends and then you can play doubles with them."
Sainsbury, an aggressive hitter who likes to get to the net for variation, played her first singles match on Thursday after earning a bye on day one, along with two doubles matches.
She advanced through to the open women's singles semi-final with a 6-3, 6-1 victory against Matilda Sutherland, setting up a match against fourth-seed Katherine Harrison. Jones also advanced to the open singles semi-finals.
Sainsbury played her opening doubles match with Jones on Wednesday, which they won easily, 6-2, 6-2.
"I want to go out there and play my best, play some good tennis and just really enjoy it," Sainsbury said.
Day three of the Warrnambool Grasscourt Open starts 9.30am Friday.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
