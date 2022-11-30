UPDATE, 8PM:
POLICE are seeking the public's assistance with information about a single vehicle crash in Wangoom on Wednesday afternoon.
"It's understood a vehicle smashed through a fence into a paddock on Wangoom Road just before 6pm," a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.
"The driver, a 31-year-old Mortlake woman, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"The passenger, a 34-year-old Mortlake man, was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."
"Investigations into the exact cause of the collision is ongoing."
Anyone with information, dashcam vision or who witnessed the collision is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
EARLIER:
A CFA spokeswoman said the single vehicle rolled over.
Ambulance Victoria said two people were transported to Warrnambool Base Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.
An SES spokeswoman said volunteers arrived on the scene at about 5.55pm, finding that no-one was trapped or thrown from the vehicle.
"Everyone is okay and appears to be awake," the spokeswoman said.
"The injuries are not dangerous and there is no bleeding.
"The woman received an injury to her knee but it's nothing serious."
SES volunteers stabilised the vehicle by removing the battery at 6.18pm.
It is believed that one of the occupants is pregnant.
Emergency services remain on the scene.
More to come.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.