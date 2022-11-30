The Standard
Oncology clinic opens at South West Healthcare's Camperdown hospital

By Jessica Greenan
Updated November 30 2022 - 4:19pm, first published 4:15pm
A new oncology clinic has opened at South West Healthcare's Camperdown hospital.

Cancer patients in Corangamite Shire no longer have to travel to Warrnambool for treatment.

